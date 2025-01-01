|
Primitivo di Manduria San Gaetano 2022
Primitivo di Manduria (Apulia)
|
Primitivo
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, red orange, carob, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
Aged in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2025