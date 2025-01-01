Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 24
  Primitivo di Manduria San Gaetano 2022, Cantine Due Palme (Italy)

Primitivo di Manduria San Gaetano 2022

Cantine Due Palme (Italy)

Primitivo di Manduria (Apulia)
Primitivo
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Primitivo di Manduria (Apulia)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, red orange, carob, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.

Aged in barrique.

Alcohol: 14%

Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

November 2025


