Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, plum and peach. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, plum and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and citrus fruits. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and citrus fruits.

4 months in steel tanks, at least 2 months in bottle. 4 months in steel tanks, at least 2 months in bottle.

