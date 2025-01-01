Pale straw yellow and nuances of pale pink, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of pale pink, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, plum, pineapple and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.


