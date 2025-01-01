|
Cuntame Negroamaro Vinificato in Bianco 2024
(Apulia)
Negroamaro
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Pale straw yellow and nuances of pale pink, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, plum, pineapple and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12%
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|November 2025