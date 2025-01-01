Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and lychee followed by aromas of broom, date, candied fruits, quince, plum, citrus fruit peel, medlar, honey, sandal, ginger, walnut husk, saffron, cardamom and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of raisin, dried apricot and lychee.

Produced by long maceration of the must with the skins. Fermented in cement tanks, 4 months in barrique.


