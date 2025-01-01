Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 24
  Tre Mal Ve Quartocolore 2021, Cantine Mecella (Italy)

Tre Mal Ve Quartocolore 2021

Cantine Mecella (Italy)

(Marches)
Verdicchio (50%), Malvasia Bianca (25%), Trebbiano Toscano (25%)
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

(Marches)
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and lychee followed by aromas of broom, date, candied fruits, quince, plum, citrus fruit peel, medlar, honey, sandal, ginger, walnut husk, saffron, cardamom and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of raisin, dried apricot and lychee.

Produced by long maceration of the must with the skins. Fermented in cement tanks, 4 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Roasted white meat, Stewed white meat with mushrooms, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

November 2025


