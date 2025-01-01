|
Aglianico del Vulture Casello 105 2022
Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
|
Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, pomegranate, arbutus berry and carob.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
12 months in amphora.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Legume soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2025