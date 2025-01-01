|
Gelso Bianco 2024
(Basilicata)
|
Malvasia Bianca di Basilicata
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citrus fruits and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Vegetable and fish appetizers, Risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|November 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✭
| June 2019
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧
| November 2025
| --