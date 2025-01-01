Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of quince, peach and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, grapefruit, medlar, pineapple, plum, linden and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince, peach and pear.

4 months in steel tanks, at least 2 months in bottle.


