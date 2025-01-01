Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and mango followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, lychee, pear, white melon, pineapple and plum. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and mango followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, lychee, pear, white melon, pineapple and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and mango. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and mango.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

