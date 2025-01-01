Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, peach, melon, grapefruit, medlar, linden and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple.

4 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.


