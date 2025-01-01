Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, raspberry, carob, chocolate, black pepper, vanilla and graphite.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

Aged in barrique.


