|
Gelso Rosa 2024
(Basilicata)
|
Aglianico
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of rose, strawberry and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Meat appetizers, Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|November 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧
| June 2019
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧
| November 2025
| --