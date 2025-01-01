Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of rose, strawberry and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


