Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, acacia and bread crust followed by aromas of apple, grapefruit, pear, plum, croissant, linden and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for about 36 months.


