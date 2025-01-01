Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 24
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Trento Brut Nature Zell, Cantina Sociale di Trento (Italy)

Trento Brut Nature Zell

Cantina Sociale di Trento (Italy)

Trento (Trentino)
Pinot Nero
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Trento (Trentino)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, apple, tangerine, kiwi, pear and marzipan.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for about 36 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Stuffed pasta with fish, Roasted fish, Stewed white meat with mushrooms, Mushroom soups, Dairy products

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

November 2025


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Cantina Sociale di Trento's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
Where do you usually buy your wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In choosing a wine, how much important is it the appellation?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in November?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2025 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.
♦ DiWineTaste is typeset with 2ε since 2002 ♦