Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and bread crust followed by aromas of cyclamen, tangerine, raspberry, pink grapefruit, apple, plum and marzipan.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and tangerine.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for about 30 months.


