Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of peach, strawberry, arbutus berry, plum and apple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.


