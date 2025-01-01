|
Cuntame Susumaniello Rosato 2024
(Apulia)
|
Susumaniello
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of peach, strawberry, arbutus berry, plum and apple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|November 2025