Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, pear, peach, grapefruit, medlar, white melon, honey and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.

10 months in Mont Blanc's granite tanks, 10 months in bottle.


