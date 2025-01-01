Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, peach, grapefruit, citron, mango, honey, hazelnut, almond, fennel and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, apple and pineapple.

6 months in barrique, at least 6 months in bottle.


