Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, pear, grapefruit, pineapple, mango, anise, honey, almond, flint and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, apple and almond.

Aged in barrique.


