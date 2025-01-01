|
Salice Salentino Rosso Riserva Selvarossa 2020
Salice Salentino (Apulia)
Negroamaro (80%), Malvasia Nera (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, raspberry, carob, chocolate, licorice, face powder, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
10 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|November 2025
|Other Vintages
