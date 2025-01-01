Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, citron and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, plum, pear, peach, pineapple, linden, mint, honey, almond and flint. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, citron and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, plum, pear, peach, pineapple, linden, mint, honey, almond and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, citron and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, citron and plum.

8 months in steel tanks, at least 5 months in bottle. 8 months in steel tanks, at least 5 months in bottle.

