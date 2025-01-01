|
Collio Malvasia 2023
Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Malvasia Istriana
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, citron and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, plum, pear, peach, pineapple, linden, mint, honey, almond and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, citron and plum.
8 months in steel tanks, at least 5 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|December 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2020
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2022
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2023
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2025
| --