Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and pear followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, apple, pineapple, tangerine and sage.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and pear.

Fermented in steel tanks.


