|
A' Mare 2024
(Sardinia)
|
Cannonau, Other Grapes
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of dog rose, cyclamen, pomegranate, blueberry, arbutus berry, peach and tangerine.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Refermented in closed tank.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|December 2025