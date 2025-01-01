Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and banana followed by aromas of bread crust, plum, kiwi, grapefruit, tangerine and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and plum.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 20 months.


