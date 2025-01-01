|
275 2023
(Emilia-Romagna)
Barbera, Merlot
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and geranium followed by aromas of violet, cherry, raspberry and blueberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and cherry.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14%
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|December 2025