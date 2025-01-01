Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and geranium followed by aromas of violet, cherry, raspberry and blueberry. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and geranium followed by aromas of violet, cherry, raspberry and blueberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and cherry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and cherry.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

