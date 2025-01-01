Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of dog rose, cyclamen, strawberry, blackberry, pink grapefruit and bergamot. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of dog rose, cyclamen, strawberry, blackberry, pink grapefruit and bergamot.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.

4 months in steel tanks, 1 month in bottle. 4 months in steel tanks, 1 month in bottle.

