Brilliant salmon pink and nuances of salmon pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of rose, strawberry, plum, blueberry, arbutus berry and bergamot.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


