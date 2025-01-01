Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and jasmine followed by aromas of orange blossom, broom, citron, bergamot, apple, pear, grapefruit and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and citron.

5 months in steel tanks.


