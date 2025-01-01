Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 24
  Collio Friulano 2023, Schiopetto (Italy)

Collio Friulano 2023

Schiopetto (Italy)

Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Friulano
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, pineapple, medlar, peach, grapefruit, elder flower, melon, almond and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and almond.

8 months in steel tanks, at least 5 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta and risotto with fish, Stewed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

December 2025


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2015   ✧✧✧✧     April 2017       --    
2017   ✧✧✧✧     April 2020     ✧✧✧✧  
2019   ✧✧✧✧     January 2022       --    
2020   ✧✧✧✧     June 2023     ✧✧✧✧  
2021   ✧✧✧✧     February 2024       --    
2023   ✧✧✧✧     December 2025       --    

Other Schiopetto's wines 


