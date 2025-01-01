|
Collio Friulano 2023
Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Friulano
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, pineapple, medlar, peach, grapefruit, elder flower, melon, almond and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and almond.
8 months in steel tanks, at least 5 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish, Stewed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|December 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2020
| ✧✧✧✧
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2022
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2025
| --