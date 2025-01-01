Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, white rose, chamomile, citron, pear, pineapple, grapefruit, hazelnut and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, white rose, chamomile, citron, pear, pineapple, grapefruit, hazelnut and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

