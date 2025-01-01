Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 24
  Friuli Colli Orientali Pinot Bianco Zuc di Volpe 2022, Volpe Pasini (Italy)

Friuli Colli Orientali Pinot Bianco Zuc di Volpe 2022

Volpe Pasini (Italy)

Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Pinot Bianco
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, white rose, chamomile, citron, pear, pineapple, grapefruit, hazelnut and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Fried fish, Dairy products

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

December 2025


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2004   ✧✧✧✧     Issue 34, October 2005       --    
2018   ✧✧✧✧     May 2020       --    
2019   ✧✧✧✧     January 2022       --    
2020   ✧✧✧✧     June 2023       --    
2021   ✧✧✧✧     March 2024       --    
2022   ✧✧✧✧     December 2025       --    

Other Volpe Pasini's wines 


