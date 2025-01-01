|
Friuli Colli Orientali Pinot Bianco Zuc di Volpe 2022
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Pinot Bianco
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, white rose, chamomile, citron, pear, pineapple, grapefruit, hazelnut and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Fried fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|December 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| Issue 34, October 2005
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2020
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2022
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2023
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2024
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2025
| --