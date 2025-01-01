Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, apricot and hawthorn followed by aromas of white rose, melon, peach, medlar, pear, banana, citron, apple, plum, sage, nutmeg and honey.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of grape, apricot and melon.

Aged in steel tanks.


