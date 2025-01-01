Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 24
  Colli Piacentini Malvasia Acino d'Oro 2021, Ferraia (Italy)

Colli Piacentini (Emilia-Romagna)
Malvasia di Candia Aromatica
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, apricot and hawthorn followed by aromas of white rose, melon, peach, medlar, pear, banana, citron, apple, plum, sage, nutmeg and honey.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of grape, apricot and melon.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Crustacean appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans with mushrooms, Sauteed fish, Dairy products

Bodied and Mature White Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
December 2025


