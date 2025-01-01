|
Luna Extra Dry 2023
(Emilia-Romagna)
|
Ortrugo (50%), Chardonnay (50%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭❂
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, peach and green apple followed by aromas of broom, acacia, hawthorn and pear.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, peach and green apple.
Produced with the Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Aperitifs, Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Eggs, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|December 2025