Abrakadabra Rosé 2023
(Emilia-Romagna)
Pinot Nero (60%), Chardonnay (40%)
Sparkling Wine
Score: ✧✧✧✭❂
Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, blueberry, tangerine and apple.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blueberry.
Refermented in closed tank.
Alcohol: 12%
Aperitifs, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|December 2025