Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, blueberry, tangerine and apple. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, blueberry, tangerine and apple.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blueberry.

Refermented in closed tank. Refermented in closed tank.

