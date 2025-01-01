|
Teobaldo Metodo Classico Brut 2022
(Emilia-Romagna)
|
Malvasia di Candia Aromatica (60%), Pinot Nero (40%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, apricot, banana, raspberry, tangerine and plum.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, apple and apricot.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 24 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans and mushrooms, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|December 2025