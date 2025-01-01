Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, apricot, banana, raspberry, tangerine and plum. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, apricot, banana, raspberry, tangerine and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, apple and apricot. Persistent finish with flavors of grape, apple and apricot.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 24 months. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 24 months.

