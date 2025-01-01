Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, grapefruit and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, raspberry, plum, tangerine, banana, honey, butter, croissant and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, grapefruit and bread crust.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 36 months.


