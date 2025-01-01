Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, raspberry, blueberry, plum, blackberry, arbutus berry and thyme. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, raspberry, blueberry, plum, blackberry, arbutus berry and thyme.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

