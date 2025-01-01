Intense ruby red and nuances or ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances or ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and carnation followed by aromas of geranium, violet, blueberry, raspberry, myrtle, blackberry and arbutus berry. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and carnation followed by aromas of geranium, violet, blueberry, raspberry, myrtle, blackberry and arbutus berry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

