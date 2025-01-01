|
Cannonau di Sardegna Erema 2023
Cannonau di Sardegna (Sardinia)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances or ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and carnation followed by aromas of geranium, violet, blueberry, raspberry, myrtle, blackberry and arbutus berry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2019
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2025
| --