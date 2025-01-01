|
Gutturnio Classico Superiore Le Staffe 2023
Gutturnio (Emilia-Romagna)
|
Barbera (60%), Bonarda (40%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, peony, raspberry, plum, carob and cinnamon.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and blackberry.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2025