Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, peony, raspberry, plum, carob and cinnamon.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and blackberry.

4 months in steel tanks.


