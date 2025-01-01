Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, raspberry, carob, chocolate, mace, pink pepper, thyme, graphite and hints of vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and plum.

3 months in cask, about 9 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.


