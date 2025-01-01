|
Colli Piacentini Sauvignon Il Grì 2021
Colli Piacentini (Emilia-Romagna)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭❂
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, nettle, citron, pear, pineapple, apple, grapefruit, plum and tomato leaf.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and citron.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|December 2025