Friuli Colli Orientali Sauvignon Zuc di Volpe 2022
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, citron, pear, apple, pineapple, plum, grapefruit, nettle, bell pepper, sage and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and citron.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Crustacean appetizers, Fried fish, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|December 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| June 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2025
| --