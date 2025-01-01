|
Vermentino di Gallura Spera 2024
Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
|
Vermentino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, peach, grapefruit, pineapple, tangerine, rosemary and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|December 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2019
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2025
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2025
| --