Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, plum, and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, iris, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, mace, leather, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.

About 12 months in barrique.


