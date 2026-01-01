Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 24
  Vermentino di Gallura Funtanaliras Oro 2024, Cantina del Vermentino Monti (Italy)

Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
Vermentino
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, peach, plum, tangerine, pineapple, medlar and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

January 2026


