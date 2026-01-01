|
Collio Malvasia Petris 2024
Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Malvasia Istriana
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apricot, apple and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, peach, pineapple, grapefruit, linden, thyme, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apricot, apple and plum.
Part of the wine ages in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Broiled crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|January 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2014
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2025
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2026
| --