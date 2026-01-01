|
Sicilia Nero d'Avola Feu d'O 2023
(Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola, Nerello Mascalese
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, strawberry, blackberry and blueberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
6 months in steel tanks, at least 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat, Mushroom soups, Legume soups, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2026