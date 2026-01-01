Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of geranium, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, blackberry, tobacco and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of geranium, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, blackberry, tobacco and hints of vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

Part of this wine ages in cask. Part of this wine ages in cask.

