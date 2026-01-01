|
Etna Bianco Tifeo 2023
Etna (Sicily)
|
Carricante (75%), Catarratto (25%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, orange blossom, citron, peach, plum, pineapple and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and citron.
5 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|January 2026