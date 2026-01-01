Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, citron, pineapple, peach, plum, medlar, hazelnut and linden.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and citron.

6 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.


