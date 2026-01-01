Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and grapefruit followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, chamomile, pineapple, plum, peach, citron, hazelnut and linden.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and grapefruit.

8 months in steel tanks, 10 months in bottle.


