|
Collio Friulano Ronco delle Cime 2024
Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Friulano
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, pear, peach, pineapple, citron, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Part of this wine ages in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Fried fish, Broiled crustaceans, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|January 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2011
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2014
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2025
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2026
| --